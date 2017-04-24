Via The Blaze:

Bill O’Reilly remains defiant in the face of mounting criticism and salacious accusations of sexual harassment after being fired from Fox News. He told listeners that they would be left “shaken” after the truth came out. O’Reilly made the comments from his new podcast released Monday.

In a 19 minute audio post on his website, O’Reilly said that he would be developing his website as a way to reach his audience. “We’ll have guests and things like that,” he explained, “and this will become longer and longer and longer, into a genuine news program.”

