Blumenthal can afford to fund it himself, he’s worth more than $66 million.

Via Hartford Courant:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is asking his fellow Democrats to help fund a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, charging that his international business dealings violate the constitution, one of his colleagues said this week.

“Right now, Sen. Blumenthal is leading an effort asking each one of us to contribute an amount of money for a court case,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told the crowd at a town hall meeting in San Francisco. “The hope is that there will be 41 of us that will be on that court case,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Blumenthal said Senate Democrats were looking at a variety of actions related to Trump’s “unprecedented conflicts of interest.”

“There are ongoing conversations between members of the Senate and constitutional and ethics experts about how best to do that if the administration continues to fail to provide transparency and comply with the nation’s laws,” said Maria McElwain, Blumenthal’s communications director.

Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Blumenthal is a member, said her staff was “looking very closely” at the emoluments clause of the constitution, a provision that prevents the president from receiving gifts from foreign leaders.

