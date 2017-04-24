Doesn’t Earnest know that red lines mean nothing to Obama?

Via Twitchy:

Earlier today, former President Obama did what he does best and took the stage to lecture other people on the importance of leadership and personal responsibility. But don’t worry: He’s not looking to jump back into the political fray anytime soon. At least not according to his former press secretary and current MSNBC political analyst Josh Earnest.

As Earnest told Chris Jansing, Obama’s not going to get involved in politics again — unless it’s absolutely necessary:

