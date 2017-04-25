Sandra Fluke said college students couldn’t afford birth control.

Don’t expect to find filling snacks or thirst quenching drinks inside UC Davis’ newest vending machine.

Instead, the university is offering a quick fix for that late night or early morning contraceptive need.

The vending machine inside the campus Activities and Recreation Center offers the morning after pill for $30, along with an assortment of other contraceptive items like condoms and pregnancy tests.

UC Davis senior Parteek Singh came up with the idea after a friend was unable to buy the morning after pill in a timely manner.

“They were all out of emergency contraceptives and they weren’t going to get anything until Monday,” Singh said.

The vending machine is open 18 hours a day and is only inaccessible when the building shuts down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The only other place contraception is sold on campus is in the Student Health and Wellness Center, which is only open during business hours.

