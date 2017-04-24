I’ll give Glenn Thrush props for actually saying this and admitting essentially that Obama primarily called on favorable media.

Via Free Beacon:

New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush praised President Donald Trump for his press conferences and outreach to journalists during a panel discussion with two other reporters on Monday.

Thrush, who formerly reported for Politico, was joined by CNN’s Jim Acosta and the Washington Post‘s Ashley Parker for the panel event, titled “A Front Row Seat to Spin.”

“I do want to give Trump credit on things, ” Thrush said. “I think one of the things that I think he’s doing better than Barack Obama are these press conferences and his outreach to individual reporters, even for organizations like my own that he criticizes.”

