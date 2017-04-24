Hmm, did he do it to do in Hills?

Via Free Beacon:

The Obama administration mishandled immigrant applications for U.S. citizenship ahead of the 2016 election, leaving tens of thousands of eligible men and women stuck in uncertainty.

Applications for U.S. citizenship increased 14 percent in 2016 from the 2012 election year, which the Department of Homeland Security blamed for the problems, but the backlog rose by 64 percent over the same period, the Washington Times reported Sunday.

The government began last year with about 390,000 pending applications, which is about the usual number, and was averaging four months of processing time. It ended the year with more than 635,000 applications in its backlog and was taking far more than four months. In the final quarter of the year, it received nearly 240,000 applications and processed just 112,000–less than half its intake.

