Obama: "If you had pictures of everything I had done when I was in high school, I probably would not have been president."

Via Washington Examiner:

Former President Obama warned young, aspiring politicians on Monday to be careful of what pictures they take of themselves, and said if there were pictures of some of his activities while in school, he may not have been elected president.

“It is true that if you had pictures of everything I had done when I was in high school, I probably wouldn’t have been president of the United States,” Obama said in a speech in Chicago.

