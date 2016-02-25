Cat fight.

Former President Obama took a veiled shot at Hillary Clinton during his first public appearance since leaving the White House, at the University of Chicago on Monday.

Obama was telling the panel about how he visited with at-risk youth on Sunday ahead of his appearance at the University of Chicago.

“If the six of you had been in that conversation, you would have come away not saying ‘these are some thugs or super-predators that I can’t relate to.’ You’d actually say, ‘man, if I had gone through what they went through I’m not sure how things would have worked out me either,’” Obama told the panel.

Obama choice of the term “super-predator” is an apparent reference to comments that Hilary Clinton made in 1996 that caused a considerable backlash in both of the Clintons’ presidential campaigns.