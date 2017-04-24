And there have been reports of activity at their nuclear site.

Via USA Today:

South Korea was bracing for a possible show of strength from North Korea to mark the 85th anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Tuesday as tensions continued to rise in the region.

The South Korean news agency Yonhap reported “speculation that (Pyongyang) may conduct its sixth nuclear test or launch a long-range missile.” A spokesman for South Korea’s unification ministry, however, said Monday that no alarming activity had been detected.

“When it comes to the anniversary, there have been no unusual signs in North Korea,” ministry spokesman Lee Duk-haeng said.

Pyongyang has issued a steady stream of threats aimed at the U.S. and its allies. The pattern continued Monday as North Korea’s defense minister warned that “precise and advanced striking means” targeting the U.S. and its allies already are in place. Pyongyang previously threatened to sink the USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier en route to the Korean Peninsula.

