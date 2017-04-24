Nice work, Kenny.

Via ABC News – Tampa Bay:

TAMPA – Finally, a good news story about an incident aboard a flight. This one happened on a Delta flight from Tampa to Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Passengers were treated to a mini-concert by Grammy Award winning Saxophonist Kenny G.

The legendary musician was in the bay area after performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday night. He was on a Delta flight out of Tampa on Saturday morning.

According to ABC Action News viewer, Chuck Cave, who was on the flight, the passenger sitting next to Kenny G was an off-duty flight attendant. Her daughter had died of brain cancer and she asked Kenny G to play. The head flight attendant told passengers that Kenny G would perform if passengers donated a $1000 to cancer charity Relay for Life.

Cave said the passengers raised about $2000! Kenny G held up his promise and performed for passengers, playing his saxophone while walking up and down the aisle of the airplane.

