No virgins for them.

Via Daily Mail:

Three Islamic State jihadis have reportedly been killed by rampaging wild boars near Iraqi farmland.

The three Islamic State militants were cut down by the feral boar known to inhabit Kirkuk in the the al-Rashad region, a local news site claims.

They attacked the militants and left three killed, Iraqi News reports.

‘Islamic State militants took revenge at the pigs that attacked the farmland,’ though reports of how the fighters died remain unclear.

Thousands of civilians in the Kirkuk region fled to refugee camps following the Islamic State emergence in 2014.

ISIS continue to hold the land despite calls for the government to engage and force them back.

However, the Iraqi government is currently locked in a six-month-old campaign to retake Mosul, ISIS’s biggest stronghold in Iraq.

