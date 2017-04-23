Via Daily Caller:

At least 31 people were shot and five of those victims were killed in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon.

The shooting spree in the city continues unabated with 26 wounded so far and five killed, according to a report in the Chicago Sun Times.

This weekend’s shootings bring the city’s toll so far this year to 973 people shot and 168 fatalities.

The latest shooting victims added to Chicago’s statistics include a 21-year-old male who was shot in the head in the Roseland neighborhood on the far South Side of Chicago. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

