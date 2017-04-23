That’s not how it works. (Sarcasm) Update to this previous story.

Via WOKV:

The St. Johns County homeowner who was asked by her homeowners association to remove a Blue Lives Matter flag from the outside of her home a month ago has now found a new way to get the message across.

A projector is now beaming the flag onto the homeowner’s Samara Lakes garage at night instead of having it hung from a flagpole attached to the home.

Jeff Gaddie – the father of the homeowner – tells our partner Action News Jax that his daughter had flown that flag for years before she got a letter requesting she take it down after a neighbor complained the flag was racist.

“It doesn’t seem to quite be covered that a projector from a vehicle projecting on your garage door is a violation of the HOA,” Gaddie added.

According to Gaddie, the letter claimed that only American and military flags were allowed to be on display, but Action News Jax found others on display in that neighborhood.

He also said that First Coast Association Management – the company in charge of enforcing the rules in that neighborhood – hasn’t gotten back to his daughter despite several attempts at contact on their part.

Keep reading…