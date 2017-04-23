The smart people that predicted a Hillary landslide in the election.

Via RCP:

George Stephanopoulos interviews conservative radio host Bill Cunningham for “the view from Trump country.” Stephanopoulos, host of the Sunday show This Week on ABC News, asked Cunningham to explain the “grip” Trump holds on his voters, why he is viewed as a “rock star” by supporters and if the radio host feels there are any “warning signs” of a Trump exodus.

“I think there’s a disconnect among the real people who live in America and the coastal elites,” Cunningham told Stephanopoulos.

After the interview, Stephanopoulos turned to the This Week roundtable which he referred to as, “bright, smart people here in New York City.”

Keep reading…