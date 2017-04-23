If kale is on the menu, Ginsburg will attend.

President Trump will be having dinner with Supreme Court justices Thursday.

Trump’s newly confirmed Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch is expected to join. It’s not clear if all of the other eight Supreme Court justices plan to attend.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was critical of Trump throughout the presidential campaign. Trump called for her resignation after she questioned how he had gotten away with not releasing his tax returns.

The dinner comes the same day Argentine President Mauricio Macri is making an official visit to the White House.