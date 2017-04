Pelosi: “The president…is expressing a sign of weakness. He’s saying ‘I can’t control our borders. I have to build a wall.'” #MTP pic.twitter.com/E5ePOFy5Yz — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 23, 2017

We have to build it to see if it works.

HT: Twitchy

