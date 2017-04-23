67% is a mammoth number in political polling. That’s a huge indictment of the Democrats and proof people really are getting how far left they’ve gone.

Via Free Beacon:

More Americans say that the Democratic Party is “out of touch with the concerns of most Americans” than either the Republican Party or President Trump, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

According to the survey, 67 percent of those polled said that the Democratic Party was “out of touch” with common American concerns, and only 28 percent said the party is “in touch.” Six percent said they had no opinion.

