Hence the reason to be concerned now. Clinton enabled them, Obama kicked the can down the road. But at some point, you run out of time.

Via Free Beacon:

Secretary of Homeland Security Gen. John Kelly said Sunday that he believes President Trump will be dealing with a nuclear North Korea, able to strike America, by the end of his first term.

Kelly’s statement came during an interview in which CNN’s Dana Bash asked Kelly about a recent Los Angeles Times article which said that, in spite of $40 billion in spending by the Pentagon, missile defense systems meant to defend against a nuclear strike by North Korea or Iran failed six times out of nine in simulated attacks tested since 2004.

“Is the U.S., at this point, capable of shooting down a North Korean missile if it were headed towards California or anywhere else in America?” Bash asked.

Kelly declined to comment specifically, insisting that any knowledge he had on the issue was classified. But Bash pushed him: in his capacity as Homeland Security Secretary, could Kelly say for sure whether or not the homeland was safe?

