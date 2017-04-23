Lil Kim’s crew mouthing off again…

Via Daily Caller:

North Korea warned Sunday that it is prepared to sink President Donald Trump’s “armada” if necessary.

A U.S. Navy carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson is moving into waters off Korea. The strike group, which Trump previously called a “very powerful armada,” is taking part in joint drills with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Western Pacific.

The Vinson and the accompanying destroyers and cruisers are expected to move into position near Korea “within days,” Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday, without going into specifics.

“Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike,” the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling party, wrote Sunday, expressing the North’s perpetual defiance. Calling the Vinson a “gross animal,” the paper stated a strike on the carrier would be an “example to show our military force.”

