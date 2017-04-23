The media keeps giving them the spotlight.

Via NY Post:

Since losing the most winnable presidential election in modern American history, Hillary Clinton has, among other things: given a series of high-profile speeches, joined Gov. Cuomo at his public unveiling of tuition-free college, refused to rule out a run for mayor of New York and issued an online video message exhorting fellow Democrats to fight on in her name.

“The challenges we face,” she said, “as a country and a party, are real.”

Clearly, Hillary still sees herself as the leader of the Democratic Party. And why shouldn’t she? Democrats have been locked in an abusive relationship with the Clintons for decades, enabling, explaining, convincing themselves that next time will be different. Party faithful hew to Hillary’s excuses for losing to Donald Trump: It’s James Comey’s fault, plus the Russians, white supremacists, misogynists, the deplorables and immobilized millennials, among other things.

Her losses in 2008 and 2016 have been framed as things that happened to Hillary — not one, but two Black Swan events that stymied her historic destiny.[…]

Hillary’s Twitter feed indicates that she’s learned nothing. She posts about social issues and identity politics through the prism of her loss. She remains woefully out of touch and she still doesn’t get what her husband did way back in 1992: It’s the economy, stupid.

Unless deprived of oxygen, Hillary and her cohort will press on, further retarding party progress. Stars such as Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand are fighting for column inches, airtime and party dominance as the Clintons stubbornly remain.[…]

Chelsea Clinton, meanwhile, is reportedly being groomed for a congressional seat and this week appeared on the cover of Variety as a “Woman of Power.” She’s never looked happier, and she’s never attempted to look so hip, outfitted in jeans, a white T-shirt and black leather jacket. Who could she be hoping to reach?

“This is not the time to be silent or stay on the sidelines,” Chelsea said. In true Clintonian mixed-messaging, she’s ruling out a run for office while continuing to raise her profile, offering policy-free platitudes to heartbroken Dems. “Talk about what’s really at risk in this moment,” she said. “Raise your voice and help others raise their voices.”

Keep reading…