Democrats don’t resign, they persist. Update to this previous story.

Via Red State:

One of the two men who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexual assault when they were teens in the 1980’s has spoken out about what he and his lifelong friend, Jeff Simpson, went through. Lloyd Anderson, now 51 and living in Florida, spoke with the Seattle magazine The Stranger and said his only goal is to have Ed Murray resign as mayor.

Anderson, who pleaded no contest to inappropriately touching his wife’s teenage niece in 1998 and is a registered sex offender, says that he took responsibility for what he did and he wants Ed Murray to do the same for his alleged misconduct.

“I just don’t think that the person should get away with it. I did what I did, I admitted to what I did, and I think that if anybody in this world has done it, then he needs to come forward and they need to say, “Yeah, and I need to pay for what I did. I did what I did, I’m guilty, and I shouldn’t have done it, and I need to take the consequences that come along with that,” you know, and that’s something I think every person needs to do, especially in this particular kind of thing. Because it can wreck a person for their lives, you know. I mean, it screwed me up my whole life.”

Anderson states that he is non-political and doesn’t consider himself a Democrat or a Republican. He also told The Stranger that while he is “kind of a Christian,” he has a live and let live attitude toward gay marriage. “Well, if it makes them happy, you know, then I think that’s alright,” Anderson said. Essentially putting to rest the accusations that Anderson’s accusations are politically motivated or anti-gay.

Anderson also went into some detail of the alleged abuse. Saying that Murray was “almost violent” when Anderson was performing sex acts on Murray. According to Anderson, Murray allegedly paid him $15 to $30 for on more than one occasion.

