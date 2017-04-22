1. If they didn’t pay it, how reliable is it?

2. Why are they paying for opposition research prepared by Hillary people?

3. They used the dossier in September to support claim of probably cause to get a FISA warrant to monitor Carter Page. This despite ultimately not paying for it in October.

5. Even then the dossier was not reliable and had many questionable things in it that were false, that’s why media wouldn’t run it.

Via Daily Caller:

New details are emerging about the FBI’s arrangement with the former British spy who compiled the infamous opposition research dossier on Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times, FBI agents met in early October with the former spy, Christopher Steele, to discuss his future work on the dossier. Steele had started compiling research in June on Trump’s potential ties to Russia. He was working for Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm that was a client of an ally of Hillary Clinton’s.

The Times reports that Steele and the FBI settled on a $50,000 payout if the ex-MI6 agent could corroborate information contained in his dossier.

As The Times notes, the payment was never made, perhaps suggesting that Steele was not able to confirm information in his memos.

