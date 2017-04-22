Via Daily Mail:

A French Muslim man had to be held back by security staff after he attempted to lunge at the mayor of Paris.

The man, who has been identified as former regional councillor Farod Smahi, had to be hauled away from Anne Hidalgo yesterday as she left the Marks & Spencer store where terrorist Karim Cheurfi was gunned down by police on Thursday night. […]

Mr Smahi claimed that terrorism had not been discussed during debates for the upcoming Presidential election until Thursday’s attack, and accused Ms Hidalgo of only coming to the Champs Elysee as a publicity stunt.

In particular, he vocally slammed France’s controversial ‘S-Card’ system, which is designed to flag up individuals who pose a potential terror threat but has been widely criticised for its ineffectiveness.

He said, ‘Not one candidate spoke about the dead in Nice, the Bataclan, and still it continues.

‘But now, yesterday, they all opened their big mouths. It’s because they’re pandering to the Muslims of France.

‘I was a Muslim, I’m not anymore. I’m ashamed.’

Mr Smahi labelled Ms Hidalgo – who has been mayor since 2014 – and other politicians as ‘criminals’ for pandering to Muslims and cosying up to countries that impose Sharia Law.

He added: They come here showing off, on the blood of a policeman who had his life taken, leaving a wife and a child.

‘I accuse the governments, they are all responsible for all of these Muslims – and I’m a Muslim – who get their wives turbaned and then stare at our wives.

‘These governments, these presidents who shake the hands of the Saudis, even though their women aren’t allowed to drive.

‘But now they can say, “I was at the Elysee”. I’m ashamed, I’m ashamed.’

Keep reading…