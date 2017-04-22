She boarded the plane with attitude.

Via BPR:

This is sad. But who could blame them?

A big-mouthed woman erupted in a major rant on a flight about to depart San Antonio, Texas, and she seemed to know what she was doing.

After the recent United Airlines debacle where a doctor was forcibly removed from a plane that caused a media firestorm, police seemed afraid to remove the belligerent woman when they arrived. And she took full advantage, even referencing the doctor and said she wouldn’t be as nice as he was.[…]

As the video rolls, the woman yells out, “They’re trying to say I’m disturbing her, that I’m disturbing the people on the plane, b**** that’s crazy.”

The woman continues acknowledging that she is the one keeping the plane on the ground because of her wild, unruly behavior.

“‘You might want to get your mother***ing pilot and all your f***ing crew ready because ain’t nobody going nowhere,” she says.

And when police arrive, she warns, “Trying to get me off this mother***er and it’s going to go down.”

The woman then begins referencing what happened to Dr. Dao, She warned that she woudln’t be as docile as Dao was.

“That dude, that’s a doctor, I ain’t no doctor, I’m gonna beat you’re a**,” she screeches.

Next she tries to blame her own behavior on Donald Trump saying, “This is Trump’s fault. Blame it on Trump.”

