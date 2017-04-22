Once she’s appointed by Trump, she’s instantly dissed…

From Biz Pac Review:

For President Trump, no good deed goes unpunished.

Trump asked Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, an Obama holdover, to step down. In his place, the president promoted Deputy Surgeon General Sylvia Trent-Adams as acting surgeon general.

Instead of applauding President Trump for elevating a black, female nurse to the post, leftists attacked Dr. Trent-Adams’ credentials, saying she’s “just a nurse.” Obviously, Trump’s promotion of a black woman doesn’t fit the liberal media narrative that he’s a “racist misogynist.”

