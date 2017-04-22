Via Daily Caller:

A Muslim professor at Indiana State University lied about receiving threatening emails and being attacked on campus, police say.

Azhar Hussain, 56, assistant professor of aviation technology, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony charge of obstruction of justice and misdemeanor harassment, according to Terre Haute’s Tribune-Star.

On March 8, Hussain claimed to have received threatening emails containing anti-Muslim sentiments. And on March 24, Hussain claimed that he was attacked from behind while entering his campus office.

But the professor fabricated all of the incidents, police say.

