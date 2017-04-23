@benshapiro my college republicans club is under fire because we used a quote of yours in our display. Hood College pic.twitter.com/QBAeocigbW

When it comes to gender the science isn’t settled.

Via College Fix:

Quoting other people may be deemed a violation of campus policy at Maryland’s Hood College.

The private liberal arts school, historically affiliated with the theologically liberal United Church of Christ, is investigating whether to hand down “sanctions” against the College Republicans for a glass-case display in the student center, The Frederick News-Post reports.[…]

The CRs say it’s a way of provoking debate and ginning up interest in their club meetings. The school says they may be punished:

Hood President Andrea Chapdelaine in an email sent to students, faculty and staff Thursday called for the college to review the messages based on “college procedures” to determine if the display violated campus policies, “with appropriate sanctions to follow if such a determination be made.” The email did not specify the procedure or penalties.

Chapdelaine rejected calls to remove the display before its scheduled takedown on Tuesday, but invited students to a Tuesday student-organized forum on the display.

