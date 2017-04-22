Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!

Guaranteed to cause butt hurt, attend the dinner, or cover the rally.

Via Yahoo:

President Trump announced on Twitter that he will be holding a rally in Pennsylvania on April 29.

“Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!” Trump tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

The rally will be held on the same night as the White House Correspondents Dinner, which the president said he would be skipping.

Trump’s decision to skip the correspondents dinner and hold a rally on the same night as the event may put White House reporters in a tough spot, forcing them to choose between attending the black-tie dinner and covering Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

