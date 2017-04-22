Via Free Beacon:

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said Thursday that construction for the proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border should begin by this summer.

Kelly appeared on Fox News alongside Attorney General Jeff Sessions and was asked by host Martha MacCallum about the border wall’s status.

The DHS chief first said many reforms have been implemented and that illegal border crossings were down 70 percent in the past couple of months. He noted that Border Patrol personnel in the sector where the two Cabinet members were touring said the fencing in place there has been “remarkably effective in keeping down the amount of illegal movement across the two borders.”

MacCallum then asked Kelly when construction of the wall will begin.

