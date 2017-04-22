YAAAAAAAH! No….

Via Free Beacon:

Former Democratic National Committee chair and presidential candidate Howard Dean earned the scorn of social media Thursday when he tweeted that hate speech is not covered by the First Amendment.

Dean was responding to a former New York Times reporter, who referenced a past comment made by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

Dean’s assertion is false: “hate speech” is fully protected in the United States under Supreme Court precedents such as Brandenburg v. Ohio and Snyder v. Phelps. The only hateful or bigoted speech that can be banned is incitement to “imminent lawless action” that poses an immediate threat.

Twitter users were quick to mock Dean.

