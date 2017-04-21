No wonder he let them go, and do what they wanted…

Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley, California, has been revealed to be involved with a violent, far-left group known as “BAMN,” meaning “By Any Means Necessary.”

Indeed, Arreguin’s Facebook page shows him belonging to BAMN, according to The Gateway Pundit.

The group formally describes itself on Facebook as “The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN).”

BAMN is not just any “liberal” or “leftist” group. It is a group whose members have engaged in violence, and is affiliated with the violent antifascist, or antifa, movement.

