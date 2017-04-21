Cool, definitely needed.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump told the Associated Press on Friday that he will release a tax reform package next week that will include “massive” tax cuts for businesses and individuals.

Trump did not get into details, but he did say the cuts in his plan would likely be the biggest ever, according to the AP.

He would not provide details of the plan, saying only that the tax cuts will be "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."

