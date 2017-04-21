Cut the purse strings.

Via Washington Examiner:

The Department of Justice on Friday reprimanded nine “sanctuary” jurisdictions for failing to adhere to federal requests to detain illegal immigrants.

It sent a letter warning the jurisdictions that they could lose certain federal grants if they fail to prove they are in compliance with federal law that requires them to communicate with federal officials about on immigration matters. The statute, 8 USC § 1373, prohibits local and state governments from enacting laws or policies that limit communication with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Customs and Border Protection about “information regarding the immigration or citizenship status.”

The Justice Department said it “expects each of these jurisdictions to comply with this grant condition and to submit all documentation to the Office of Justice Programs by June 30, 2017, the deadline imposed by the grant agreement,” the letters from Acting Assistant Attorney General Alan Hanson read.

The department sent letters to Sacramento, Chicago, Cook County, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee and New York City.

