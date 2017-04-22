The White House is now a twerk free zone.

Via Washington Times:

The ladies of “The View” told a studio audience on Friday that a visit to the White House by “Uncle Ted” Nugent was comparable to the devastation when the British burned it down during the War of 1812.

Joy Behar and co-host Sunny Hostin were so disgusted by the White House tour provided on Thursday to former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and Mr. Nugent that they likened it to the August 1814 attack on the capital.

“Is this the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814?” Ms. Behar asked her co-hosts.

“I think so,” replied Ms. Hostin. “I think what was so offensive to me was Sarah Palin said brought them because Jesus wasn’t available, sort of comparing these folks with Jesus. But the other thing that’s interesting is President Obama had Common, the rapper and poet, come in to celebrate poetry at the White House. Sarah Palin tweeted, ‘the judgment is just so lacking class and decency and all that’s good about America with an invite like this.’ Really? Because Ted Nugent called our former president a subhuman mongrel.”

