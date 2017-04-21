Relevant part starts at ~5:45

How to use a leftist uses massive protests against socialism to attack Trump. That takes some chutzpah. The protests have nothing to do with Trump.

Via WMAL:

The country of Venezuela has been having enormous protests for days, calling it the Mother of All Protests.

According to the Atlantic (and they know the left):

On Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities to step up their continuing demonstrations against the government of President Nicolas Maduro. The march, called the “mother of all marches” by organizers, was met by riot police who fired tear gas and rubber bullets, while some demonstrators threw stones and firebombs. At least two students and a member of the National Guard were killed in the clashes.

Note the lack of Donald Trump in that piece. Because the march has nothing to do with Trump!



