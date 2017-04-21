Via Daily Caller:

Ivanka Trump’s new book comes out on May 2. Despite not being released yet, the First Daughter’s second book is already a #1 bestseller. (Her first book “The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life” was a New York Times bestseller itself).

On Thursday, Ms. Trump announced that proceeds from her latest work, “Women Who Work,” will be donated to charities that help children. These proceeds include the unpaid portion of her advance as well as any future royalties.

“Women Who Work” promises leadership tips and career advice, especially for women who want to balance work and family. (The category it is #1 in right now is actually “Job Hunting & Career Guides“). You can pre-order today.

