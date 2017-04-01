Via SF Gate:
A massive power outage in San Francisco caused a blackout Friday morning in neighborhoods across the city, from the Financial District to the Presidio, forcing the closure of businesses, a BART station and a federal courthouse, officials said.
A spokesman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said at least 90,000 customers lost power and that there had been a fire at a substation on Larkin Street. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the fire caused the outage, which swept through the city after 9 a.m., or was ignited as a result of the outage.
The San Francisco Fire Department was responding to numerous calls for service, including people stuck in elevators, but reported no injuries as of 10 a.m. Everywhere, sirens blared as engines maneuvered along jammed streets.
Via Inverse:
Power Outage in New York Friday
The first outage occurred at around 7:20 a.m. in New York, when the power went down at the 7th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station, which sent a shockwave of significant delays out from the hub and into the rest of the subway system. By 11:30 a.m. the city’s MTA confirmed that generators were running again in the station, although the New York subways were set to run delayed into the afternoon.
The MTA and Con Ed are still working to determine the cause of the outage.
Power Outage in Los Angeles Friday
Later in the morning, power outages were reported in Los Angeles International Airport, as well as in several other areas around the city, sending frustrated fliers onto Twitter to comment about the outage.