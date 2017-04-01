Via SF Gate:

A massive power outage in San Francisco caused a blackout Friday morning in neighborhoods across the city, from the Financial District to the Presidio, forcing the closure of businesses, a BART station and a federal courthouse, officials said.

A spokesman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said at least 90,000 customers lost power and that there had been a fire at a substation on Larkin Street. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the fire caused the outage, which swept through the city after 9 a.m., or was ignited as a result of the outage.

The San Francisco Fire Department was responding to numerous calls for service, including people stuck in elevators, but reported no injuries as of 10 a.m. Everywhere, sirens blared as engines maneuvered along jammed streets.

