He doesn’t need all three houses…

Via Free Beacon:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) asked Twitter on Friday how many yachts and cars billionaires need to be satisfied, writing that they “can’t have it all.”

The former presidential candidate is a self-declared socialist who frequently criticizes millionaires and billionaires. He even abhors the idea that Americans can choose 23 types of deodorant when there are hungry children in the country.

Sanders’ leftist beliefs go back to when he was young. In 1971, Sanders was asked to leave a hippie commune because he talked about politics and the glories of socialism all day instead of working. When he married in 1988, Sanders took his wife to the Soviet Union for their honeymoon.

Keep reading…