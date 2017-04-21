What a dummy.

Via Tribune Live:

A Duquesne University graduate student who last year scuffled with Donald Trump supporters while trying to burn an American flag in Downtown Pittsburgh pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office dropped more serious counts filed against Joshua Sturman, 23, in return for his guilty plea to the summary offense.

Sturman, who is originally from California, had faced charges of risking a catastrophe, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

“The plea was an appropriate resolution given the facts of the case,” said Mike Manko, spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.

Richard Dillon of Ross, one of the Trump supporters who was Downtown when the incident occurred, disagreed. Appearing at a hearing before Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randall Todd, Dillon criticized the plea deal, saying Sturman should have been held to the felony.

“This was a terrorist attack,” he said of Sturman’s actions.

Sturman and his attorney, Paul Boas, declined to comment after the hearing.

Pittsburgh police charged Sturman on July 30 , the day that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visited Pittsburgh to appear at a campaign rally in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

