Via The Detroit News:

Federal agents Friday arrested a second doctor in connection with the nation’s first genital mutilation case, sources told The Detroit News.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar is accused of letting Dr. Jumana Nagarwala perform mutilations at his Burhani Medical Clinic on Farmington Road. His wife, office manager Farida Attar, also was arrested and is accused of helping Nagarwala perform the mutilations, according to a 14-page complaint unsealed Friday in federal court.

The complaint solves a mystery stemming from the case by pinpointing where Nagarwala allegedly mutilated two 7-year-old girls from Minnesota earlier this year while performing a controversial, illegal procedure. The complaint also describes a widening conspiracy involving at least Nagarwala, Attar and his wife — all three are members of an insular sect of Muslims based out of a Farmington Hills mosque.

The Attars were arrested around 9:30 a.m. at Burhani Medical Clinic and federal agents were spotted inside the clinic.

Embassy Title Agency Inc. owner Kate McCarty’s office is next door to the Burhani clinic. She watched Attar’s arrest Friday after he arrived in the parking lot and is shaken by allegations of mutilations that allegedly happened next door.

“What do you think? It’s disgusting,” McCarty said. “I mean, it’s terrible.”

The arrests come 11 days after agents raided the clinic amid an investigation triggered by the two Minnesota girls who were brought to Metro Detroit in February and subjected to female genital mutilation.

