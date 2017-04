At 2:44.

Feel good story of the day…

Via Daily Caller:

New footage from the riots in Berkeley, California, Saturday shows one unfortunate Antifa protester getting attacked by his own team.

The Antifa — anti-fascist for the uninformed — uniform usually consists of black garb and masks, and just after this bro-tester lost his face wear, he received an eyeful of mace, followed by a skateboard to the teeth.

Keep reading to see in slow motion…