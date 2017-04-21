Obama failed to get her and her coworkers out. Apparently no evidence had been produced in the case for three years.

Via BBC:

Donald Trump’s administration has secured the freedom of an Egyptian-US charity worker who was detained for nearly three years in Cairo.

Aya Hijazi, 30, was flown back to the US on Thursday night with her family on a US government jet.

Ms Hijazi, whose charity cared for street children, faced child abuse charges branded false by rights groups.

Her release was reportedly agreed before Mr Trump met Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi this month.

Ms Hijazi, a US citizen with dual nationality, and her Egyptian husband, Mohamed Hassanein, set up the Belady Foundation in 2013 to aid street children.

The couple were arrested a year later along with four other humanitarian workers, whose released has also been secured.

They were acquitted last Sunday of child abuse and trafficking charges that were dismissed as bogus by US officials.

