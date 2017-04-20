Via Daily Caller:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are overworked and losing track of immigrants who pose national security threats, according to an inspector general report released Thursday.

The report found that the average workload for ICE officers in Washington D.C. are responsible for 10,156 non-detained immigrants on average, while officers in Atlanta are responsible for 5,337 cases.

“You might work 18 hours a day, but you still won’t get caught up,” one officer told the inspector general’s office.

The IG report said that in one “particularly troubling example of overworked staff,” an ICE officer’s heavy workload limited his oversight of immigrants in the area that ICE had “flagged as risks to national security.”

Keep reading…