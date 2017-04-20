And of course, “he was known to the authorities”….
Once again attackers come from Belgium, a haven and staging area for radical Muslim immigrants/refugees to send attacks throughout Europe.
Via Free Beacon:
The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s shooting in Paris on the Champs-Élysées.
The attack left one police officer dead and two other officers severely injured.
According to ISIS news agency Amaq, the shooter was Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki, USA Today reports. The American-based organization SITE Intel Group, who monitors terror activities and communications on the Internet, found the ISIS claim for al-Beljiki’s actions.