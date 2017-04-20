And of course, “he was known to the authorities”….

Once again attackers come from Belgium, a haven and staging area for radical Muslim immigrants/refugees to send attacks throughout Europe.

Via Free Beacon:

The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s shooting in Paris on the Champs-Élysées. The attack left one police officer dead and two other officers severely injured. According to ISIS news agency Amaq, the shooter was Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki, USA Today reports. The American-based organization SITE Intel Group, who monitors terror activities and communications on the Internet, found the ISIS claim for al-Beljiki’s actions. Keep reading…

Share +1 Shares 0



