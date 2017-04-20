Guess that blows liberal theories…

The Justice Department is preparing to file charges against members of WikiLeaks, including its founder, Julian Assange, according to news reports.

The charges would be for the group’s release in 2010 of classified cables stolen by Army private Chelsea Manning, as well as for a release in March of classified documents stolen from the CIA, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Thursday.

Those documents revealed highly sensitive blueprints used by U.S. spies against foreign adversaries.

The Obama administration had refused to prosecute anyone affiliated with WikiLeaks, which calls itself an “anti-secrecy” group. The administration said it considered WikiLeaks to be a journalism organization. President Obama also commuted Manning’s 35-year prison sentence.

