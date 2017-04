The NY Times Sports Twitter account tweeted out a pic falsely depicting the number of the Patriots group visiting the White House this week compared to when they visited in 2015 when Obama was president.

After the tweet was chastised on social media, the person behind it, editor Jason Stallman, admitted he was the idiot behind it.

The problem of course is that he wouldn’t be in such a rush to put it out and be inaccurate if he didn’t start with a bias to attack Trump.

