Why do they hate women so?

Via Daily Caller:

A senior reporter for BuzzFeed — which is known to run articles like “22 Terribly Sexist Comments Women Have Heard At Work” or “13 times women scientists shut down sexist comments” — publicly trashed former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s clothing on Thursday.

President Donald Trump hosted Palin, and musicians Kid Rock and Ted Nugent at the White House for dinner on Wednesday. (RELATED: Trump Dines With Sarah Palin, Kid Rock And Ted Nugent At The White House)

“So many questions,” BuzzFeed senior reporter Mike Hayes said of the dinner. “First one: Why is Palin dressed like an asshole?” Hayes deleted the tweet after being criticized for it on Twitter, but it can still be seen in screenshot form.

Keep reading…