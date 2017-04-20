A change has come…

Via Daily Caller:

The Department of Homeland Security announced last week the appointment of two former employees of think tanks that advocate for reduced immigration.

This comes as a departure for a department that was staffed in the Obama era by several officials closely involved with organizations which advocate for amnesty.

Jon Feere and Julie Kirchner joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection as advisers, respectively.

Feere is a former policy analyst at the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for reduced immigration, and is now an adviser to Thomas D. Homan, the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

