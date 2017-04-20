MORE: Paris shooting was very probably 'a terrorist act' – police. See live video: https://t.co/N8ZQOV1Csv

UPDATE: At least two attackers involved in Paris shooting, one of them killed – police. https://t.co/JRVYy3pabn

Update:

Via NY Post:

A police officer was killed and another wounded in a wild shooting on Paris’ busiest street, according to reports.

The cops were stopped at a red light on the Champs Elysee — a bustling boulevard popular with tourists and famed for its luxury stores and eateries — when the gunman drove by at around 9 pm, the police union told the Express.

At least two people were involved in the shooting — one of them was also killed while the other is on the lam, the paper reports.

A government spokesman thinks the officers may have been deliberately targeted, Reuters reports.

The shooting comes just days before the country’s presidential elections, and less than two years after the terrorist attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital.

“It looks like another terrorist attack. What can you say? It never ends,” President Trump said during an unrelated press conference.