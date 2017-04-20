Crazy. Now this may be nothing or not, I guess we’ll see tomorrow. But the Democratic play while in the minority has been to try to take out GOP and GOP media. So if you have something they can nail you with, they might pull it out.

Via Daily Mail:

House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz stunned Washington on Wednesday by announcing that he won’t run for re-election next year.

Now the Washington rumor mill is swirling with speculation that the Utah Republican could step down from Congress as soon as Friday.

An aide to another Utah lawmaker told DailyMail.com on Thursday afternoon: ‘I’m hearing Jason will make an announcement tomorrow but I don’t know what it’s about.’

But Chaffetz is telling reporters in terse emails that it’s ‘absolutely ot true.’

Twitter was awash with rumors Thursday about Chaffetz’s impending resignation, invariably attributed to unnamed ‘sources’ in Utah.

